Strong Lokayukta Act is necessary- Joe Marwein

United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate Joe Marwein has called out to the Meghalaya Government to strengthen the Lokayukta Act in order to fight against the menace of corruption in the state.

While addressing during the gathering at Mawkhar, the UDP North Shillong youth wing lashed out at the Congress led- Government by reminding about the ongoing white ink scam and as to why such Act is important to prevent corruption.

Marwein also lashed out against BJP for its implementation ‘Demonetisation ‘and ‘GST’ as it makes more complicated to the lives of the people. In his final note Marwein promised of quality education and healthcare for the people of North Shillong and State as a whole.