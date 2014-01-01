/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme launched in Shillong

As part of the nationwide youth programme, “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shillong just like any other State today inaugurate the ‘inter-state youth exchange programme’ in the presence of W.R. Lyngdoh, IAS, secretary, Education department. This nationwide youth programme is being organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, and Sports in collaboration with the department of Education, government of Meghalaya.

Speaking at the function which organised in Youth Hostel the main objective of the exchange programme is to encourage and celebrate unity in diversity, to promote national integration and to showcase heritage, custom, and tradition of the country. Under the Programme, Meghalaya is being co-partner Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

In a nutshell ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (one India, great India), was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 140th Birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhhai Patel.