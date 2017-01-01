/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Mr Sanbor Shullai inaugurated the Foundation Stone

Mr Sanbor Shullai inaugurated the Foundation Stone laying ceremony for the construction of PWD Road from the residence of Smti Merdamon Nongkhlaw Bhutia Mandir via Lumparing Vidyapath School up to Lumparing Nepali L.P School which is sanctioned under PWD development Scheme 2017. The road will be constructed at the cost of Rs. 1, 08, 39,000 which was initiated by Shullai himself in collaboration with MCIC and the Dorbar Shnong of Upper Lumparing and Lower Lumparing and the Lumparing welfare Society.

In his speech Mr Sanbor Shullai greatly expressed his sincere thanks to all the Land Owners who have parted and handover their Land free of cost to the PWD Department and the Dorbar Shnong. He has also requested the members of the MCIC and members of all Dorbar Shnongs to monitor the project with cordial relationship and in collaboration with the officials of the Department as per specification laid down by the PWD Department.