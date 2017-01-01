/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

We are wise enough to take our own decision- Tynsong

Former Congress ministers who recently switch party has asked the chief minister Mukul Sangma not to dictate them on what they should do and not to do.

Tynsong, who recently leave congress, was reacted on the recent statement made by the chief minister, who has challenged the rebel legislators to resign as MLAs if they have the courage. While talking to media person on Monday Tynsong said he would happily resign after the Assembly session. Therefore he (Mukul) should not interfere in our decision and we will resign at the right time and the Chief Minister has nothing to advice us as we have grown enough and we are wise enough,” former minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters.