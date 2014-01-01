/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Mukul Sangma gives confidence to the party in facing any challenges

In spite of the exodus of congress members from the party, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has expressed confidence that it would be the other way round. Those seeking tickets from other parties but had failed to secure, may seek congress ticket, as there is no other way out. He said that some of the lone rangers are strong contender and they deserve to be considered for roping them into the party fold. Yet the picture is still hazy like the earlier morning hours when the heavy fog eve lope the country side that even the sun rays cannot penetrate. It is the congress selection committee which would give final call. The party is geared up in facing any challenges. He expressed confidence that D.D Lapang though would not be in the fray, yet he would be very much there in the battle field, in planning and strategies. According to his wisdom and experiences, D.D Lapang is therefore the war horse who is still cannot be ignored.