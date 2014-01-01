/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

All eyes and all ears are glued to the political mood of the different political parties

There is lot of expectation on the outcome of the last session of the Meghalaya legislative assembly whether it would be eventually the death knell of the congress party and the government itself. Firstly whether the united democratic party with its line up with the Hill State People Democratic Party who would stick together specially when these two have come to an allegiance understanding in the forthcoming polls. The National People Party is however, all out to drive in the nail of the congress dominance in the state. The last session is therefore expected to be dramatic scene in the last and final act of a high voltage political drama before the curtain finally drops.