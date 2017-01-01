/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

“My inner desire is to protect and served the Indigenous Khasis”- Ardent Basaiawmoit

President of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) Mr. Ardent Basaiawmoit said that he has no inner desire of becoming chief minister but desperately wants to protect the indigenous people of the state. The party rally at Malki ground saw thousands of people attending to listen firsthand on various issues and agenda of the party.

While giving his speech during the Public rally at Malki Football ground Mr. Ardent said “I am not desperate to win the elections but desperate to protect the indigenous people – the Khasis,”

Basaiawmoit warn the people against money power during the voting day. He stress on advising the people not to be lured by money and to participate in clean election to maintain the dignity of clean politics which is the core backbone of the Party. On the safeguard of the indigenous Khasi’s, Basaiawmoit said that Inner Line Permit (ILP) would not cause any trouble to outsiders. He remind the people about Mizoram where tourists’ is still high despite implementation of ILP. He added that ILP will protect the indigenous people.

