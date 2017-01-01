/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Dr.Mukul Sangma Govt to come up with strong Legislative measure to deal with disaster

Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma has assured to come up with legislative measure to dispel the apprehension that the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is extending its authority beyond municipal areas while implementing the building byelaws.

While speaking to the press during the meeting with Traditional Head, He said that the Government is looking at legislative exercise to deal with these challenges. He added that the government will be looking at what can be the best format made available to the authorities not necessarily to MUDA but find out other authorities which are completely segregated from the authority which enforces certain laws within the municipality areas.

With this the authority will be vested with the responsibility of implementing various parameters required to ensure safety of the buildings while keeping in mind challenges associated with disaster and that Meghalaya is seismic prone state.