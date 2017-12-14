/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

9th Eastern Himalayan Expo begins today

His Excellency Shri Ganga Prasad honourable Governor of Meghalaya today graced the opening ceremony of the 9th Eastern Himalaya Expo 2017 which began today in Shillong. This expo is jointly organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Ministry of Doner Incorporation with Government of Meghalaya. Last year Sikkim took the privilege of hosting this event which aims to boost the local products of the entire Northeast.

The product profile of the event comprises of Organic sector, Horticulture, Household Goods. Food items including Processed food, Textiles, Handicraft, Leather Products, Electrical and Electronic items, Jute products, textile, Good Living, Cosmetics, Herbal Products, Health & Fitness Equipments, IT Products, furniture, Tourism, Service sector etc.

The expo is being held from 14th December till 20th December at State Central Library.The Ceremony was graced by Chief Secretary Shri Y. Tsering and Additional Secretary Shri I. W. Ingty and other eminent Officers from both ITPO and Ministry of Doner.