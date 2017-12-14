/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

BJP-RSS link statement by HSPDP Chief... irked BJYM

Egenstar Kurkalang President of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state youth wing condemned the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) President, Ardent Basaiawmoit for his BJP-RSS link statement which he made during a public rally in Malki football ground. HSPDP Chief accused the BJP of being a political front of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to fulfil its agenda of achieving one nation, one culture, and one religion.

In a statement, BJYM president, Egenstar Kurkalang, termed the statement baseless and said that “This allegation shows that he (Ardent) does not understand the Constitution of India well.”