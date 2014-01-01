/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Sanbor Shullai removed from NCP as President

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has relieved Mr Sanbor Shullai, sitting MLA of North Shillong Constituency from the post of the President of NCP Meghalaya state.

In his place Mr. Vijay Raj who was the former vice-president has been appointed as the Working President of Nationalist Congress Party, Meghalaya State. It is noted that that the removal of Mr Sanbor Shullai from the post of the President is base on the recommendation of the General Secretary of the party Mr Praful Patel.