Blame Game for the upcoming elections 2018

It is in the arena and backdrop of the Shad Nongkrem dance festival, at Smit, the capital of the Khasi state of Hima Khyrim, that the political big wigs of Meghalaya made a bee line to place themselves in the VIP dias in front of the courtyard of the Iing Sad the divinity thatched hut. Among them are Congress rebels, Prestone Tynsong, Rowell Lyngdoh also the Congress contender from Nongkrem John F. Kharshiing, NPP candidate H.S. Shylla and others. Tynsong had aired his sentiments to the accompaniment of drums and music, blaming the leadership of Mukul Sangma that has dropped the degree of popularity of Congress popularity in the whole state. That is why many questions have arise. Why so many prominent leaders are now tired and have instead chosen to drop out of the scene, like D.D. Lapang, Roytre Laloo, Roshan Warjri because they have got enough and cannot anymore digest, the way the Congress and also the government, are being run, by a solo plane, which is always taken home to land in the Ampati air strip.