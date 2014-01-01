/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

PM keen to “Transform NE through Transportation”

Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi in his maiden visit to Shillong addressed a rally today in Polo Ground.The PM said "BJP’s agenda is development, speedy development, and all-round development”. Motto is transformation by transportation. Better transportation will lead to deeper connectivity. Modi unveiling the plaque inaugurated the project of 2 Laning of Shillong-Nongstoin section of NH-106 and Nongstoin-Tura Road of NH-127B. While speaking on air connectivity he said in North East sea plane can be used for areas where the accessibility is poor.

Meghalaya will host National Games in 2022. This will also be the year when Meghalaya will complete 50 years of its constitution.

Development of bamboo in North East has vast scope but development is restricted here because of restrictive regulations regime. Focus of the State government should be good governance. Meghalaya has the capacity to be the role model for many small states in the country. The wave which was started after Assam election is now showing that it will start to show up in Meghalaya too.