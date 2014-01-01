/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

MeECL Progressive Workers likely to go on strike before Christmas

The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) fail to deliver what was promised to the Progressive Workers in an official meeting held on 7th December between the union and the management of MeECL. In a meeting held earlier the management committed that as a ‘Christmas gift’ to the casual workers the new wage rate and all pending wage arrears will be released before Christmas but as of now the Management have not provide any significant information regarding pending wage or so called “Christmas Gift”. As a result of failure on the part of the MeECL management, the union is unfortunately forced to go agitate.