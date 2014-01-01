/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

SGCSU sets deadline to State Government

The Sohra Government College Students’ Union (SGCSU) has given 1 month deadline to the state government to appoint a permanent principal. President of SGCSU, Edelbert Khongrymmai told the press that the college does not have a permanent principal for almost two months now and due to this, it has affect the functioning of the college in terms of teaching and finances. Khongrymmai also added that that the Student Union will agitate if the government fails to act within the stipulated time. The union also raised question over the delay in implementing the scheme of Rs 1.40 crore which was announced earlier by the