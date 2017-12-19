/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

PDF is not just a political party but living roots for the state survival: Auspicious L Mawphlang

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) P.N. Syiem today officially joined Peoples Democratic front (PDF). The PDF is lighting hope to the people by bring and putting high expectation on Syiem who is the founder of this newly political party.

Party secretary Auspicious L Mawphlang said that the party aims at translating the people's aspirations into reality. It would identify and tap all resources to promote all round development in the state. According to him regional parties like the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) are growing old and it is time for the people to look for an alternative and the PDF can be that change. Mawphlang said the people are craving for change due to the lack of policies for the welfare of the farmers, youths, traditional institutions and blamed the ruling congress for the mess. The PDF is closely linked with the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council as 12 MDC recently joined the party. The PDF also claimed of being a party that not only trying to aims to reach out to every common citizen but also safeguard the identity and culture of the state. It feels proud to have restored the Village Administration Bill (VAB) through Syiem who gather all the Traditional head to protest against the government for trying to interfere in their working process.

Along with P.N. Syiem, 12 MDC were also seen sharing the stage they were Grace Mary Kharpuri MDC of Nongskhen, James Ban Basaiawmoit from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkrah, Latiplang Kharkongor of Nongthymmai, Banteidor Lyngdoh of Mawkynrew, Albinus Lyngdoh of Umroi, James Sylliang of Mawhati, Blandingstar Warjri of Mawthadraishan, Hadrian Lyngdoh of Mawkyrwat, Morningstar Mawsor of Mawthengkut, Sarita Lyngdoh of Mawlai and Victor Ranee of Jirang constituency.