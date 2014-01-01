/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

State government to come out with ‘Community Colleges’

The state government has decided to recognise nine “Community College” in order to help students from every nook and corner of the state to make them easy in joining colleges which will be nearest to them.

These colleges which the state government plan to recognise include Nongstoin College Nongstoin, Tirot Sing Memorial Mairang, Ri Bhoi College Nongpoh, Shangpung College Shangpung, Jaintia Eastern College Khliehriat, Ampati College Ampati, Tura College Tura, Chokpot College Chokpot, Rongjeng College, Rongjeng.

From among these 9 recognised colleges they will be divided among two sections namely ‘Brown Filed’ in which the government is ready to donate 2 crore for each colleges while those colleges which falls under ‘Green Filed’ the government will bear the expense of 10 crore each. All together the government will spent 50 crore for the standardised of all colleges which will soon categorised as community colleges.