/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Government to relax another 60Crs for Myntdu Leshka Project

Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma today said that the Government is ready to lend 60 crore to the Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Limited (MePGCL) for the Myntdu Leshka Hydro Electricity Project which is kept on hold for years.

The Minister said that the state goverment have approved the proposal for conversion of loan of Rs 60.25 crore for the Myntdu Leshka Hydro Electricity Project into equity and issuance of government guarantee for availing loan of Rs 60 crore by MePGCL for 3X24 MW project from REC. According to the chief minister, the usual procedure for the extension in the availability of loan is to ensure that the total capital cost of power project balanced is 70:30 ratios.