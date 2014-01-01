/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Political Parties demanded tallying of VVPAT slips

Several political parties in the state which includes Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) and United Democratic Party (UDP) have demanded the tallying of the votes polled (from the EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips in all the 3082 polling stations during counting for the upcoming 2018 Assembly elections.

The demand came after the meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner A.K. Jyoti on Friday in which UDP President Bindo M Lanong said that most political parties are not in favour of EVMs because they are not full proof and are subjected to tampering and this complaint has not only come from us but it is widely made all over the country, hence we collaboratively demanded the tallying of VVPAT.

This is the first time that the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) will be implemented in the state by the Election Commission for the upcoming state assembly elections.