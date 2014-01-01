/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Congress to introduce new candidate; Dr. Jelington Ryndong

Preston Tynsong veteran Congress leader and Cabinet Minister from Pynursla yet becoming a prominent rebel of his parent party have ultimately shifted to the National People Party (NPP). On the other hand the Congress has fielded a green horn Dr. Jelington Ryndong, experience in a medical field in the Ganesh Das Hospital, Shillong. Ryndong was however giving clearance right from the block level and also East Khasi Hills District Committee. Preston Tynsong has an advantage of already having vote banks in Pynursla. Yet Congress faithfulls are expected to try out Dr. Jelington Ryndong for a change.