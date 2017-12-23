/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Sounder Cajee Shifted to National People's Party

The former President of the Federation Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP) Sounder Cajee has made news as he join the National People Party (NPP), which he express the hope that NPP will lead the Government that was why he has asked his supporters to join the NPP and that he would be guided by veteran leaders. Sounder Cajee has earlier joined the BJP, hoping to get a ticket. But the ticket allotment seems to be taking time which would be difficult for him to prepare for the polls. That is the reason he resigned from the BJP and ultimately joined the NPP. Apart from Sounder Cajee many of the veteran politicians, having left the congress are accommodating themselves in the NPP camps A clear picture would however emerge by the end of the year of the candidates chosen to contest from the NPP and also the release of the official party manifest.

Sounder Cajee is keen to lock horn against Sanbor Shullai, former deputy speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly of the Laban Constituency.