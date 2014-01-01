/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

One more leader moved on from the Congress Party

In Garo hills yet another congress leaders Olpiash N. Arengh has resign from the party. Being the president of the Tura block congress committee, he has decided to contest as an independent from theRongjeng Constituency in East Garo Hills. There are 10 contenders at Rongjeng, being difficult to predict the outcome. The NPP member’s district council Deputy Chairman Mettrinsoh Momin resign, being denied a ticket and decided to contest as an independent the current Rongjeng Legislators Sengnam Marak would therefore be facing a horde of contestant in a mix bags, belonging to both national and regional parties.

The President national parties Meghalaya, Dr. W.R Kharlukhi, has however expressed confident that the party would be able to gather a substantial win in Garo hills.