Mahendraganj Battle

Mahendraganj Constituency located in the Indo- Bangla borders in Garo hills have attracted interest, not only it is a congress strong hold, represented by Dikanchi D. Shira , the wife of Chief Minister yet this time would be facing, U Khasi Muslim Serazul Kharkongor and independent candidate. This is his second attempt at the poll, which he failed to win from Tirikilla constituency in 2013. This time besides Serazul Kharkongor, Dikanchi would be facing candidates of the BJP, NPP, and UDP. Therefore it would not be and easy task for Dikanchi in which the votes would be splintered.

In the last election Dikanchi has secured 11,580 votes out of the total votes of 25,361.