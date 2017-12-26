/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

The newly regional party PDF to enter in the election fray

The People Democratic Front (PDF) is the latest regional party in the state initially confine to the Khasi-Jaintia Hills has also entered in the election fray. Would be acceptable to the people is the fore most question? Yet it would be on the quality of the candidates. The congress rebel being suspended from the party, Pynshngain N.Syiem who is also Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hills District Council has however at long last the PDF came out the congress, joined and propped as the Chief Ministerial candidate from Mawsynram. Syiem has accused the congress for adopting what he called “political tricks”, to drag him down and also the ruling PDF in the District Council. Syiem also member of the State Assembly challenged the state government for the disqualification of members also being member of the district council, in which his stand was upheld by the Meghalaya Shillong High court.