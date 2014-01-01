/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

BJP focus on Northeast India

An elated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after capturing Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, has now set its focus in the North East, including Meghalaya that has set aside the prediction of Ronnie V. Lyngdoh, Spokesperson of Meghalaya Congress, who is still persist that it would be a different story in Meghalaya citing anti Christian stance of the BJP in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. The regional United Democratic Party (UDP) which is a strong contender in the upcoming polls especially in Khasi-Jaintia however does not see eye to eye with the fear that has been instilled by the congress. Instead the UDP working president Paul Lyngdoh stated that main land politics and politics of periphery are as different as chalk and chess.

Already in Jaintia Hills there is air of resentment against the congress led alliance government, what the rosy promise of the congress had never blossom in the seven constituencies in the district. The decision of Roytre Christpher Laloo not to contest from prestigious Jowai seat has created a negative impact against the Congress, while candidates of opposing parties have already started intensive ground work as the polls are nearing.