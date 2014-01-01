/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

KSU demand the removal of MBOSE CL-III text book

The Khasi Students Union (KSU) of the Eastern Central Unit which includes Mawkynrew, Mawryngkneng and Nongkrem Circle today met with the Director of School Education and Literacy of the State to demand the removal of MBOSE prescribed class III text book which describe the traditional Khasi Syiem Home ‘Ka Ing Sat’ as ‘Hut in Meghalaya’.

‘Ka Ing Sat’ is a Traditional home of Khasi Syiem of the Hima Mylliem in Smit. On meeting with the Union leaders the Director has assured them that he will look into the matter himself and also assured them that those books will not be distributed in the coming years.