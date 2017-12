/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

29 athletes to participate in the Karate Championship in Gujarat

Twenty nine Karate athletes will participate in Kanninjuku National Shoto Cup Karate Championship and Training Camp 2017 in Sanjan, Gujurat from 29th December 2017 to 2nd January 2018.

The team will lead by Coach Mr. Mingson Rymbai and Manager Mr. Arjun Sewa. Those who has been selected to represent the State includes Dayalangki Challam, Loreenia Mawlong, Stephanie Sun, Edahunsha Challam, Daiahunlin Pde, Rosezana Kharkongor, Impera Makdoh, Wandahunshisha Mawblei, Izadaphishisha Khongwar, Elisheba Khongwar, Eva Gracia Kharumnuid, Naphisabet Nongkynrih, Gregor Wilson Makdoh.

Jake Damian Syiemiong, Gideon Tympuin, Bhawanchwadame Lyngdoh Mawphlang, Zimeon Sun, Damanbha Pde, Frederick William Rani, Meshanbor David Rymbai, Bakhamkyrpang Manik Syiemlieh, Banteinam Marbaniang, Iainehlang Lyngdoh Nonglait, Iainehlang Kharbuli, Banshanlang Pohlong, Roger Vincent Kharbamon, Ashraful Nongsiej, Banrilang Lyngdoh Nonglait and Frederick Shangpliang.