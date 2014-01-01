/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

President of EJH expressed gratitude to Chief Minister

People of Jaintia hills has expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma for his initiative in coming up with Community College across the State. Jaintia Eastern College from Khliehriat was recently included among the list of Colleges who falls under Community College. Mr. Phervision Nongtdu President of the East Jaintia Hills District Congress Committee in a statement said that the inclusion of this college under this scheme not only helps the students of this area but also helps the college to deliver better education to the poor rural students and to improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio in the state. He alsoextends his best wishes to Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and his council of ministers in the journey for the all-round development of the state in the years to come.