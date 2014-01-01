/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Meghalaya’s only Abattoir set to open

B. Rijal, the Director of the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary department informed the press that an agreement with the Butchers Association of Meghalaya will be signed in order to functionalise the abattoir at Mawlai Mawroh. According to the agreement the Butchers Association would have to deposit a security of Rs 30 lakh with the state government for the time of ten years in which the government will benefit only 20 percent from its profit. Though the right of profit is purely dictated by the Association yet the property will still be of the government in order to maintain and supervise the slaughters of animals in a humane manner. In the next ten years, after the smoothly function of this newly open abattoir the government is set to set up two more one in Tura and Jowai.