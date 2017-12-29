/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

iTeams launched in Shillong

Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma today launched the 1917 Integrated Technology Enabled Agri Management System (1917 iTEAMS) at the New District Agriculture Office Complex, Shillong. iTEAMS is the initiative of the government to enable and facilitate access to remunerative and sustainable markets for farmers’ produce through the implementation and operation of a logistics and extension facilitation service which would help provide remunerative returns to farmers. Meghalaya is the first State in the country to start such initiatives for farmers.

While addressing the function in front of hundreds of farmers from across the State, the Chief Minister said that farmers are the most important section of our society, who is responsible for our food security; hence it is the duty of the government and people as a whole to empower the farmers. Dr. Mukul Sangma congratulates the Agriculture Department who came up with such initiatives to help farmer’s curbs fraud and manipulation by traders. He added that with this initiative farming should be the most sorts out occupation in the state.