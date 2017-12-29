/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

The 4th round of Intensified Mission Indradhanush to commence from 8th January

The 4th round of Intensified Mission Indradhanush in the State will commence from 8th January 2018 onwards for seven working days in the State in selected districts namely East Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills, North Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and only in the urban areas in West Khasi Hills.

According to Shri P.W Ingty IAS Additional Chief Secretary, public awareness is the most important thing for the programme to succeed. He also add the main objectives of the Family Welfare Department is to survey all rural areas of the State and try to bridge the gap and make the Mission a successful one.

This programme is an initiative by The National Health Mission and State Health Department, Meghalaya in collaboration with the Central Government.