No foul play with EVMs

For once almost all political parties were in harmony that counting votes in the ensuing election to the Assembly should be fair and square by tallying the votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) with the Voters Verifiable papers Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in all the 3.082 polling station. The demand was made during the visit of the Chief Election Commissioner A.K.Jyoti in Shillong. The General Council of the United Democratic Party (UDP) had suggested the use of secret ballot papers to ensure that there is no foul play in the election process. The Election Commission has however assured that there would be no opportunity for manipulation of the voting and counting process. The Election Commission has maintained that tallying of votes of EVMs and VVPAT would be considered only if there are complaints. It has also been ensured that all EVMs are tamper proof.