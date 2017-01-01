/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Woman's wave this political season in Meghalaya

With decision of Roshan Warjri, representatives of the prestigious Mawkhar Constituency not to plunges in the polls, there is a woman’s wave that is slowly and steadily up-coming in the male dominated scenario where women are not encouraged in taking part in open political affairs but guide affairs of administrative from fire-place at home giving advice indirectly to the male dominated Dorbar of Assembly. Of late however women are coming up to the forefront, though Meghalaya is yet to see a woman Chief Minister which would be something unprecedented. This time women would also be coming out to contest in both rural and urban constituencies. Mawhati constituency in Ri-bhoi represented by Julius Dorphang who is in custody of pending case of sexual offences, a woman candidate Karbani has already saddling her horde. So also Bety Nongbet seeking a BJP ticket from Jirang has already kicked off her campaign at Khanapara-Phamkynshoh, bordering Assam.