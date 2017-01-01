/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Can foreigners vote in the Meghalaya Assembly Election?

The question is, can foreigners vote in the Meghalaya Assembly Election? This question was posed before the Chief Election Commission of India A.K. Jyoti in Shillong. The Nationalsist Congress Party (NCP) had brought to the notice of the Election Commission that services personnel belonging to Nepal have already been registered as “Veteran Voter.” The NCP General Secretary S.Thapa said that these voters are temporary stationed in Shillong, in training centre such as Gorkha Training Centre (GTC) Assam Regiment, Assam Rifles who belong to foreign country Nepal. The NCP has asked that such voters should scrap as they do not belong to the state. These voters are also posted in other parts of the country and are already postal ballots have been sent to them. The Election Commission has taken into account in the aspects of foreign voters from Nepal and has asked the NCP to be in touch with the State Chief Electoral Officers for further clarification and action.