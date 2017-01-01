/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

"Pink Booths" in Meghalaya

For the first time in the history of election in Meghalaya sixty of the 3.082 polling station would be manned by woman which is something unique. Women have always remained in the background in the field of elections and this new venture is expected to lure a turnout of more women voter in the bid to empower women and also increase their participation and involvement. There would be one women polling station in all sixty constituencies in the state. The booths would be named as “Pink Booths” to fit in with the makeup feature in the face of the women, right from the presiding officers, polling officers, micro observers, and even the security personnel, with inputs from women police officers in duty. It is certainly a novel idea, which has come up from the Election Commission of India. It was also hope that there would be less law and order problems in such women polling stations, and that peace and transparency would prevail in a congenial atmosphere. Most importantly it would ensure illegal or unauthorised distribution of money.