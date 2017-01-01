/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

NPP aims to form Govt in the upcoming Election 2018

Eight legislators today joined the National People’s Party (NPP) at a public rally at Polo Fifth ground. Those eight legislators includes Congress rebels Rowell Lyngdoh (Mawkyrwat), Sniawbhalang Dhar (Nartiang), Comingone Ymbon (Raliang), Prestone Tynsong (Pynursla), and Ngaitlang Dhar (Umroi), former UDP member Remington Pyngrope (Mawkynrew) and Independent candidates Hopeful Bamon (Sutnga-Saipung) and Stephanson Mukhim (Amlarem).

NPP also announces and produces the names of 50 candidates at the rally. While speaking at the rally State NPP President WR Kharlukhi said that the number of candidates might increase to 53-54 as the party is still in the need to find out candidates from Khliehriat and Mawthadraishan constituencies. He added that the party “target is to win the elections and secondly to see that Congress loses

Although eight sitting Legislators of Meghalaya Congress had resigned from their posts and quit the party on December 29 yet the formal process of joining the NPP was done today at the presence of its National President Conrad Sangma.