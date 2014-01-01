/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Year of Change ... Is it?

As the old year give way to a new year, like winter season being a cold and stagnant replaced by the oncoming spring, there is always a fresh spell of wind, coinciding with the people polls to the Meghalaya Legislature which citizens are welcoming a “wind of change.” This is the prevailing mood, especially of young voters, who for the first time would exercise their responsibility to elect their representative. There is a strong feeling, that if the state is to really progress in all and every aspect, there is the need of the blowing win of change. People can no longer be mere spectators of the ‘dikats’ and games played by their representatives, because there is a genuine resolve to follow up the day to day administration to be just and fair. It is therefore for the people to select and elect leaders having a foresight, dedication, and determination and also sacrifice their self and narrow interests. The 2018 polls certainly have voters who are more matured and conscious of their rights and not to be lured time and again by hollow and empty promises.