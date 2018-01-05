/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

The four Musketeers entry to BJP Meghalaya

Who don’t want to be part of the growing and happy family? Is welcoming question posed by the Bhratiya Janata Party (BJP) state President Shibun Lyngdoh as four important legislators of the Meghalaya Assembly, had shifted their allegiance. On the fore front is Sanbor Shullai State President of the National Congress Party (NCP) former Deputy speaker of the State Assembly representing Laban constituency hoped to the BJP bandwagon. Secondly A.L. Hek a strong contender from the Pynthor-umkhrah constituency has rejoined BJP but for some time was in the congress camp as minister of health and family welfare, under the Mukul Sangma Ministry but was dropped last year. Hek was the first BJP Legislators when he won in 1998 and subsequently in 2003 and 2008 polls. The other two legislators are Robinus Syngkon who was parliamentary Secretary and also Justin Dkhar both independents. Khasi Hills District Council members Ricky Shullai the nephew of Sanbor Shullai also join the BJP.