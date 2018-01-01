/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

LJP losses four candidates

Just month way for the Assembly Election the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Meghalaya state suffered a major blow when four of its aspiring candidates resigned from party.Those candidates who resigned from the Party include Tony Marbaniang from North Shillong, Arelitha K Sangma from Selsella, Banrilang Jungai from Jowai and Denis Tynsiar from Pynursla.

Jamil Ahmed the State President said that the reason for the resignation of these candidates was due to inability of party to meet with their monetary demands. He added that four demands from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for the upcoming polls and LJP is a party for the poor and does not have such huge fund. He urged the party workers to stick to the Party’s principles which are to serve the poor and bring a transparent and clean administration in the state and to bring power to the poor. Meanwhile the Party will soon declare a fresh list of candidates.