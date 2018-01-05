/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Congress Revamping is it late?

The beleaguered Congress party has at last woken up from its slumber as the High Command has shaken up the election Machinery headed by the new party President Celestine Lyngdoh replacing D.D.Lapang who was a five time Chief Minister representing Nongpoh constituency being the hub of Ri-Bhoi District. D.D. Lapang has however been included in the thirteen member congress election committee including the Lok Sabha representative Vincent Pala and also Roytre C. Laloo who has refrained himself in contesting the polls from Jowai constituency. The committee has in all thirteen members including Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and other members representing the two region of the state, the Garo Hills and the Khasi-Jaintia Hills. The members of the committee are said to be seasoned and not belonging to any faction within the party fold. The committee Chief has high expectations that the congress would emerge as single largest party in the polls.