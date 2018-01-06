/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

NPP SHOW OF STRENGTH

As many as eight Legislators and seven Members of District Council tagged themselves to the National People’s Party (NPP) in a show of strength at polo grounds in Shillong, the Tura Members of Parliament also NPP President, Conrad K. Sangma said “What Mukul did to the state, it is not easy to change but as a team the challenge would be met, in making ‘mission 2018’ NPP for ‘new Meghalaya”. Those who have crossed over from the Congress are Prestone Tynsong, Comingone Ymbon, Sniawbhalang Dhar and Ngaitlang Dhar and Rowell Lyngdoh. Other from the United Democratiuc Party (UDP) Remington Pyngrope and two independent Hopeful Bamon and Stephanson Mukhim, besides six sitting members of the Jaintia Hills District Council and one from the Khasi Hills. Conrad expressed his regrets that the way the present Chief Minister is working, has shattered the dreams of former leaders like Captain Williamson Sangma and Brington Buhai Lyngdoh.