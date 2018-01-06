/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

BJP promise Central Assistance to Garos

In Garo Hills two senior leaders Omillo K.Sangma and John Manner Marak had quit the NPP, being denied ticket for Kharkutta and Bajengdoba and both have joined the BJP. The two parties the NPP and BJP are dominating the election scene especially the NPP which had denied to aspiring candidates. The disgruntled have therefore seeking a place in the BJP camp. Like Billykid A.Sangma, former public representative from Tura and also former Legislators Lu HitlerR. Marak from Rangsakona. Billykid had been tipped to the south Tura NPP candidate but instead the ticket was given to the youngest daughter of Purno A. Sangma. Billykid given a BJP ticket would be a formidable challenger to Purno Sangma daughter. As the general feeling prevailing in Garo Hills that the Chief Minister is only looking after the interest of his constituency, Ampati the BJP has assured direct Central Assistance for providing assistance to the Garo Hills a slogan which is catching up.