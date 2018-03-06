/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

P.N. Syiem Stand tall in 9th Meghalaya State Assembly

As the time pass by from one day to another day, the ninth Meghalaya State Assembly, which came into being on March 1 in the year 2003, its face kept on changing specially in the replacement of the leadership. Mukul Sangma, however would finally dissolve on March 6 2018. At present thirteen sitting Legislators, which include six from the ruling congress have resigned. Notable however is Pynshgnain N.Syiem Chief Executive Member of the District Khasi Hills, also Congress Legislators, who stick to his guns till the last, challenging the dual membership. P.N. Syiem now led the newly formed regional People s Democratic Front (PDF) and would continue to fight from the Mawsynram constituency of East Khasi Hills being challenged by Bureaucrat Himalaya Shangpliang of the Congress.