NCP loosing its foothold in Meghalaya

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has unfolded its party flag, to come in a big way in the election arena to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. The NCP is seen to be ambitious in planning to contest all sixty seats. Hectic consultations and meetings are being held with NCP National Secretary in charge North Eastern State Prafu Patel, the National Secretary in charge. North Eastern States Narendra Verma, who have made up and down trips between Shillong and New Delhi. However there is a major snag, that NCP State President Sanbor Shullai was removed from his post as it was known then that he was flirting with the BJP. Sanbor Shullai represents the key constituency of Laban and was the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. Recently Mr. Shullai joined the BJP giving a big boost to the BJP.