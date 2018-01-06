/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

North-eastern Regional Agriculture Fair 2018 begins today

The Honourable Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shri Radha Mohan Singh today inaugurate the North-eastern Regional Agriculture Fair 2018 at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research Complex Umiam, Meghalaya. The 4 days Agricultural Fair is being participated by farmers from all over the Northeast region. While addressing the inauguration programme the Union Minister said that the Central Government has initiated different incentives for all farmers in the country especially for those farmers in rural areas. He also said remind the people that ICAR Research Complex in Umiam has done many basic Strategic and applied research specific to the farming problems of the Northeast Region. All together the Research complex has developed 32 locations for specific farming system which include agro forestry model which would be an alternative for shifting cultivation.

The Minister appreciates the ICAR Umiam for launching several programs to double up the income of the farmers in several Villages across the State for the next five years. He also said that 90 percent of financial assistance is provided to the North-eastern States and he also urged the Meghalaya Government to sincerely utilised and assist all the farmers regarding their financial assistance.