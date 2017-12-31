/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

KSU urges citizen to be vigilant

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the mid-night of 31st December 2017 released 1.9 crore names which have been accepted in the NRC list. This made several Northeast States to stay vigil on the borders to check on influx.

In Meghalaya after the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) the Khasi Student Union (KSU) has urged the State Government to steadily and firmly implement the Meghalaya Resident, Safety, and Security (MRSS) Act 2017. The Union also urged all the other NGOs, Headman, Youth Association, and Villages Defence Party (VDP) to stay alert and keeps an eye on the borders and watch out for illegal immigrants.