‘Mission U Nite’ for National Awards 2017

Meghalaya’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative, ‘Mission U Nite’ (U and I towards Enrolment), has been shortlisted by the Election Commission as a nominee for National Awards 2017 for creatively engaging the youth. This was informed by an Election Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor. He said that the recognition came when a human logo of 2,873 young and future voters from 113 schools, three colleges and other institutions earned a place in the Limca Book of Records as the largest number of assembled young future voters in one venue. He mention that “Mission Unite” aggressively championed enrolment with a net addition of 21,455 new voters to the electoral roll amounting to 21.67 per cent of the gap which stood at 99, 015 voters.