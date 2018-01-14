/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

State Karate Team to participate KAI Senior National Karate Championship

Fourteen members from Karatekas of the Association lead by Mr Donboklang Lyngdoh & Mr Mingson Rymbai as Coach and Manager will participate in KAI Senior National Karate Championship to be held at Kolkata, West Bengal on 13th & 14th January, 2018. Medal winners from this Championship will be selected to represent the country in the coming AKF Asian Karate Championship to be held in Aaman, Jordan and WKF World Senior Karate Championship to be held in Madrid, Spain.

The names of the Karatekas are: Pratima Thapa (Women 45Kg), DanibhalinThangkhiew (Women 50Kg), Banylla Shallam (Women 55Kg, Ind Kata & Team Kata), Barisha Kharbani (Women 61Kg & Team Kata), Phikerbha Kharbihkhiew (Women Team Kata), Josanky Rympei (Men 50Kg), Raphael S. Sun (Men 55Kg), Glikerius Buhphang (Men -61Kg & Team Kata), Sahil Singh (Men 67Kg), Bikramjit Singh(Men 75Kg), Munna Singh (Men84Kg), Vijender Kumar(Men +84Kg), Rodrickstar Syiem (Men Ind Kata & Team Kata), Edwilbert Nongkynrih (Team Kata)