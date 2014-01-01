/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

LJP submitted a memorandum to the President

The Meghalaya unit of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) submitted a memorandum to the President, Ram Nath Kovind through Meghalaya Governor, Ganga Prasad on a number of issues which includes the demand to include Khasi and Garo languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India, intervention of Prime Minister’s Office for finding solution of boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam, passing and implementation of Village Administration Bill (VAB) to empower local chiefs constitutionally, waiver of farmers’ loans in Meghalaya, pursue overall development in the state and to verify if funds have been utilized properly, and the Prime Minister’s Office should initiate peace talk with militant organizations in Meghalaya.

Since inception of the State in 1972, the condition of villages has not changed. There is no development in rural areas, no roads, interrupted electricity, no health centre in villages, education scam, unemployment of youths is rising as job opportunities were not available in the state, and economy has come down due to ban on coal mining.