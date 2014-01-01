/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

NPP leader urged people to teach CM' a lesson

NPP leader Mr. Rowell Lyngdoh warned the people of Meghalaya to be careful in availing the last-minute schemes distributed by Dr. Mukul Sangma. One such scheme is the Empowerment of Women Scheme, which was inaugurated way back in 2012. He cited an example of how beneficiaries of this scheme were asked by banks to repay the loan that was disbursed through this scheme.

Meanwhile Mr. Tynsong accused Dr. Sangma of looting the people and the state by introducing useless schemes for farmers like ‘Agar’ and ‘Anthurium plantations’. According to Mr. Tynsong, the money could have been distributed to the farmers who would have used their wisdom and experience to plant what is most suitable for them. He cited this as an example of Dr. Mukul Sangma’s modus operandi to make money. He urged the people of Meghalaya to put an end to this system of looting the people and to teach Mukul Sangma a lesson.

Mr. Rowell Lyngdoh clarified that even though he’s been with the Congress for more than 30 years, he was kicked out from the Congress by the two doctors i.e. Dr. Mukul and Dr. D.D. Lapang because he fought for the development of the area and because they claimed that he’s too old.